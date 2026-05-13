Social Work Training Internship Program
Social Workers have been integral to the psychosocial and mental health treatment of Veterans and their families since 1926 when just 36 social workers were hired at the Veteran’s Health Administration (VHA). Today, the VHA employs over 18,000 social workers and is the largest training program of MSW students in the nation.
Applications Due: March 19, 2027
Anticipated Interview Dates: Late March-Early April
Intern Stipend: $7,500
Internship Hours Required for Stipend: 500
Internship Start Date: September 7, 2027
Eligibility Requirements
- Applicants must be a United States Citizen to apply.
- To be considered for internship, students must demonstrate enrollment in an MSW program from an accredited school by the Council on Social Work Education
- The Wilmington VA offers Social Work internships for primarily second year Masters Level students, or Advanced Standing students. First year Masters Level students can apply, and will only be accepted if there is availability.
- The Wilmington VA offers four stipend internships to qualified individuals. There may be an opportunity for an unpaid internship pending availability.
- The candidate can only accept a VA stipend and not be accepting other federal grant/scholarships
- We primarily accept fall semester students graduating in the spring. However we do also accept spring semester students on occasion.
- Minimum 24 hours a week for internship hours. 16 hours a week can be considered, but 24 hours a week will be prioritized
VA Social Work Training Program
We offer four, stipend internships at the Wilmington VA. With the goal of developing competent and ethical Social Workers with the necessary knowledge and skills required to practice as generalists in a multitude of clinical settings. The Wilmington VA program appointment is for 500 hours, which is equivalent to full-time status for 8 months or longer. Since the VA is so large and has so many wonderful programs and social workers, shadowing other programs is highly encouraged and expected.. There is no paid leave, FMLA, or sick time available in this internship. Federal holidays do not count toward internship hours. There is no virtual option in this internship.
Some training experience opportunities consist of Outpatient General Mental Health, Substance Abuse Program, Emergency Room Social Work, Medical Floor Social Work, Homeless Program, Veterans Justice Outreach Program, Caregiver Support Program, and Community Living Center ect. Please see below for our Internship flyer and brochure under the attachment section
Internships (based on availability) are offered in Wilmington DE, Dover, DE, Georgetown, DE, Vineland, NJ, Linwood, NJ and Cape May, NJ.
**We are currently full for the 2026-2027 internships and not accepting applications. We will be accepting applications for the 2027-2028 internships.
How To Apply:
Applicants must complete the following steps
- Complete Application
- Complete a Letter of Interest- Please be sure to address the following items:
- Specific goals for your practicum placement
- Primary reason(s) for your interest in social work at the VA
- Top 3 areas of interest for placement at the VA
- Any specific experiences that have prepared you for a clinical practicum at the VA
- Current One-Page Resume
- A copy of most recent academic transcripts (can be unofficial)
Letter of Reference- Optional
Although this is optional, at least one letter of reference is strongly recommended. You may include this in your application packet or have your reference provider send them directly to the e-mail above. Letters should address past social work experience/preparation and speak to your capacity to succeed in a clinically rigorous placement. If you are currently completing a 1st year practicum, we suggest having your practicum supervisor provide a letter
Incomplete Applications will not be reviewed
Please submit all application packets to
Selected Interns:
Those selected to intern with the Wilmington VA will need to complete several onboarding requirements including: completing agency documents, providing fingerprints to conduct background checks, and a physical. This list is not exhaustive in nature.
VA training occurs in a health care setting. All vaccinations must be up to date prior and during the internship. Securing documentation from your university student health center, your regular health provider, or an urgent care clinic can expedite your onboarding process. It is expected the prospective intern will be able to complete these tasks in a timely manner as to not delay the onboarding process. If at some point the prospective intern is not able to complete tasks or meet deadlines, the intern may be withdrawn from consideration.
Current School Affiliations:
If your school is not listed and you are accepted into the program, your school will need to complete an active affiliation agreement
- Bryn Mawr
- Delaware State University
- Millersville University
- Pennsylvania Western University
- Rutgers University
- Salisbury University
- Simmons College
- Stockton University
- University of South Florida
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Delaware
- Walden University
- West Chester University
- Widener University
For any additional questions:
Jaclyn Tomasetti, LCSW
Social Work internship Program Director VA Wilmington health care
Email: VHAWIMSOCIALWORKINTERHSHIP@VA.GOV
Phone:
Savannah Finocchiaro, LMSW
Assistant Program Director
Email: VHAWIMSOCIALWORKINTERHSHIP@VA.GOV
Phone: