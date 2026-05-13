Social Work Training Internship Program

VA Social Work Training Program

We offer four, stipend internships at the Wilmington VA. With the goal of developing competent and ethical Social Workers with the necessary knowledge and skills required to practice as generalists in a multitude of clinical settings. The Wilmington VA program appointment is for 500 hours, which is equivalent to full-time status for 8 months or longer. Since the VA is so large and has so many wonderful programs and social workers, shadowing other programs is highly encouraged and expected.. There is no paid leave, FMLA, or sick time available in this internship. Federal holidays do not count toward internship hours. There is no virtual option in this internship.

Some training experience opportunities consist of Outpatient General Mental Health, Substance Abuse Program, Emergency Room Social Work, Medical Floor Social Work, Homeless Program, Veterans Justice Outreach Program, Caregiver Support Program, and Community Living Center ect. Please see below for our Internship flyer and brochure under the attachment section

Internships (based on availability) are offered in Wilmington DE, Dover, DE, Georgetown, DE, Vineland, NJ, Linwood, NJ and Cape May, NJ.

**We are currently full for the 2026-2027 internships and not accepting applications. We will be accepting applications for the 2027-2028 internships.