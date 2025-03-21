Wilmington VA Regional Benefit Office

We are open for in-person and virtual appointments, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 4:30pm. Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Philadelphia Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments. Schedule an appointment with VERA. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.

If you visit, please bring a valid photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents: Documents A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)

Copies of relevant medical records Personal information Your Social Security number

Direct deposit information Information about your dependents Dates of birth

Social Security numbers We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call us for more information.

The Wilmington VA Regional Office is located on the left side of Montgomery Rd when arriving from Kirkwood Highway. It is the first campus building on the left. Free parking is available onsite. The visitor lot can be accessed from Kirkwood Highway.

The nearest bus stop is located on Kirkwood Highway, directly outside the Wilmington VA Hospital. Visitors will have to walk up a slight hill to reach the Regional Office. The Regional Office is the first campus building to the left as you walk up the hill. If arriving by bus, visit Delaware Transit Corporation (DART) online trip planner to locate the nearest public bus, route, and schedule.

If arriving by train, visit Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) for the nearest train rail station and schedule.