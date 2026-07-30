Winston-Salem VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
251 N. Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27155
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Regional Office Public Contact Team are available to be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis.
Appointments are also available to be scheduled, for both virtual or in-person, on:
Visitor Engagement Reporting Application- VERA.
You'll receive an email confirmation of your appointment.
Our Public Contact Team is available for appointments on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Kernersville Health Care Center located at 1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284.
Please visit https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/ to schedule an appointment.
Telebenefits Offered:
The Durham VA Health Care System (Greenville VA Health Care Center location) offers virtual/video one-on-one appointments with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) counselors for Veterans, service members and caregivers.
The appointments offer Veterans, service members and caregivers an opportunity to inquire about the following:
- VA benefits claims status
- Service-connected disability compensation and ancillary benefits
- Non-service-connected pension benefits
- Veterans Readiness and Employment services
- VA Home Loan
- VA Education
- VA Life Insurance
There are two ways to sign up to meet virtually with a VBA benefits specialist at the Greenville VA Health Care Center. Either call
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Date and place of birth
- Social Security number
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you.
The Winston-Salem Regional Benefit office is accessible by train or bus through the Winston-Salem Transit Authority. To view fares, trains and bus schedules, visit the Winston-Salem Transit Authority.
The closest stops are:
- Liberty Street & 1st Street
- 4th & Chestnut
Veterans and their dependents can receive free parking validation for VA appointments or walk-in services with our office.
To obtain a free parking validation, visitors must park their vehicle at the designated 3rd & Main Street Public Parking Facility by entering through the North Church Street parking entrance. Request parking validation from the public contact office upon check-in.
For other available parking lots, visit the Winston Salem Parking Guide.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Subscribe to our news and updates
To receive monthly updates from our office, visit our office sign-up page
Veterans Benefits live: VA in my town, Charlotte, NC
Join us in Charlotte, August 20–21.
Connect directly with our staff and community partners for help with claims, health care enrollment, benefits, screenings, and more.
Pre‑register or walk in.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you explore your options for learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job. We can also help you apply for employment benefits and services, apply for education benefits, and get support for your Veteran-owned small business.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Appointments can be made over the phone, online, or in person. Please visit VERA-Appointment Scheduler to make an appointment.
Veteran Readiness & Employment - leave a voicemail
Veteran Readiness & Employment - leave a voicemail
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?