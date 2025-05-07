Site maintenance
We're working on VA.gov right now. This maintenance will last about 3 hours.
During this time, you won’t be able to sign in, use tools, or visit VA.gov webpages. Thank you for your patience.
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Start and end time: 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. ET
Need help during this time?
- If you need help managing your VA benefits or connecting with your local VA medical center, call us at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). We're here 24/7.
- If you’re in crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1. We offer confidential support anytime, day or night.
- If you think your life or health is in danger, call 911, or go to the nearest emergency room.