 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Access and manage your VA benefits and health care

Veteran portraits

Service member benefits

Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.

Family member benefits

Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.

Burials and memorials

Get help planning a burial in a VA national cemetery, order a headstone or other memorial item to honor a Veteran's service, and apply for survivor and dependent benefits.

Careers and employment

Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.

Housing assistance

Find out if you're eligible for a VA-backed home loan. If you have a service-connected disability, see if you qualify for a housing grant to help you live more independently.

Pension

Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.

Life insurance

Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.

Education and training

Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.

Records

Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and medical records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.

Health care

Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

Disability

File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

79% of veterans Trust VA download the report

VA Trust Report

Since 2016 we’ve received more than 6M surveys from Veterans to listen, learn, and make customer experience improvements.

Three images of the Afghanistan campaign medal, a fighter in Afghanistan and an Air Force Service member.

Support for those who served

How Afghanistan Veterans can reconcile their service.

Graphic for the VAntage Point

VAntage Point: news you can use

VAntage Point is VA’s official blog. Here you will find stories from around VA and the Veteran community.