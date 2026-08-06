Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.

File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.

Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.