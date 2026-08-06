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Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, or family member, we’re here to help you get the care and benefits you deserve.
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Download the VA Health and Benefits App
With the VA Health and Benefits App, you can refill prescriptions, message your care team or check your VA benefits using your smartphone.
Explore VA benefits and health care
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.
Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.
Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.
Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.
Find out if you're eligible for a VA-backed home loan. If you have a service-connected disability, see if you qualify for a housing grant to help you live more independently.
Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.
Get help planning a burial in a VA national cemetery, order a headstone or other memorial item to honor a Veteran's service, and apply for survivor and dependent benefits.
Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and medical records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Learn about the benefits you may be eligible for as the spouse, dependent, survivor, or caregiver of a Veteran.
Learn more about the VA departments that manage our benefit and health care programs.