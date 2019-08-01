Service member benefits
Find out what benefits you may be eligible for during service and which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Family member benefits
Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you're eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.
Burials and memorials
Get help planning a burial in a VA national cemetery, order a headstone or other memorial item to honor a Veteran's service, and apply for survivor and dependent benefits.
Careers and employment
Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.
Housing assistance
Find out if you're eligible for a VA-backed home loan. If you have a service-connected disability, see if you qualify for a housing grant to help you live more independently.
Pension
Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.
Life insurance
Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.
Education and training
Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.
Records
Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and medical records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.
Health care
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.
Disability
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.
