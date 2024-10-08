Disaster help

If you have a VA home loan and your home was affected by a natural disaster, we encourage you to take these actions to get the help you need.

Contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Make sure to contact FEMA right away to begin the disaster application process. To receive the maximum assistance, you must register with FEMA before their deadline expires.

Begin the disaster application process online at DisasterAssistance.gov

Or you can call 800‐621‐3362.

Check with the Small Business Administration (SBA)

Don’t pay your loan in full before checking with the SBA about a loan for the uninsured portion of your loss. Additional support, including low‐interest loans, cash grants, and housing assistance may be available from agencies associated with the disaster recovery effort.

Contact your insurance company

File an insurance claim as soon as possible. But don’t make a hasty settlement on insurance.

When your property is damaged but repairable, attempt to get your local engineer’s office to inspect your home for structural damage. If possible, get at least 2 estimates from licensed contractors for the cost of repairs or rebuilding.

Insurance checks for personal property and living expenses should be payable to you only. Checks for damage to your home should be payable to both you and your mortgage company.

Check other sources for help

Contact your local offices of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), or other Veterans’ organizations. They may be able to offer special assistance even if you’re not a member.

Download VA Guidance on Natural Disasters (PDF)