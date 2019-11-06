Print out your VA Welcome Kit
Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned.
Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age.
Download your VA Welcome Kit
Feel free to share this guide with friends or family members who need help with their benefits too. You can print out copies for yourself and others:
Your VA Welcome Kit in black and white (PDF)
Your VA Welcome Kit in color (PDF)
Download our guides to VA benefits and services
For Veterans
Apply for VA health care (PDF)
Get started with mental health services (PDF)
Understanding community care (PDF)
Accessing urgent care (PDF)
Apply for a disability rating (PDF)
Apply for education benefits (PDF)
For family members
Get started with caregiver benefits (PDF)
Apply for survivor benefits (PDF)
Explore VA.gov to learn about your benefits
Disability
File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.
Health care
Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.
Education and training
Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.
Housing assistance
Find out if you're eligible for VA home loan programs to help you buy, build, repair, or keep a home. If you have a service-connected disability, see if you qualify for a housing grant to help you live more independently.
Careers and employment
Apply for vocational rehabilitation services, get support for your Veteran-owned small business, and access other career resources.
Life insurance
Explore VA life insurance options for Veterans, service members, and families. Manage your policy online, file claims for benefits, and access helpful resources.
Pension
Apply for monthly payments for wartime Veterans and survivors with limited or no income who meet certain age and disability requirements.
Burials and memorials
Get help planning a burial in a VA national cemetery, order a headstone or other memorial item to honor a Veteran's service, and apply for survivor and dependent benefits.
Records
Apply for a printed Veteran ID card, get your VA benefit letters and medical records, and learn how to apply for a discharge upgrade.
Benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers
Learn about benefits for spouses and dependents of a Veteran or service member, including added support if you're caring for a Veteran with a service-connected disability.