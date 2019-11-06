 Skip to Content
Print out your VA Welcome Kit

Whether you’re just getting out of the service or you’ve been a civilian for years now, the VA Welcome Kit can help guide you to the benefits and services you’ve earned.

Based on where you are in life, your VA benefits and services can support you in different ways. Keep your welcome kit handy so you can turn to it throughout your life—like when it’s time to go to school, get a job, buy a house, get health care, retire, or make plans for your care as you age.

Download your VA Welcome Kit

Feel free to share this guide with friends or family members who need help with their benefits too. You can print out copies for yourself and others:

Your VA Welcome Kit in black and white (PDF)

Your VA Welcome Kit in color (PDF)

Download our guides to VA benefits and services

For Veterans

Apply for VA health care (PDF)
Get started with mental health services (PDF)
Understanding community care (PDF)
Accessing urgent care (PDF)
Apply for a disability rating (PDF)
Apply for education benefits (PDF)

For family members

Get started with caregiver benefits (PDF)
Apply for survivor benefits (PDF)

 

