Report harassment or sexual assault at VA

How to file your report

As a Veteran or visitor to VA, you have options for how to file your report. And you can file a report at any time. When you’re ready, we’ll support you through every step of the process.

Tell someone you trust at a VA location. For example, tell security, a patient advocate, or your health care provider.

Or, if you've left the facility, call us at (TTY: 711) and select option 9. Our trained staff are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We’ll always respect your need for confidentiality. When you file your report, we’ll explain your options for confidential or anonymous reporting.

Note: Your safety is the top priority. If you’ve been assaulted and you need help right away, call 911. If you’re at a VA location, call for security or find the nearest staff member.