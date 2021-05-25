How to get free language assistance from VA

Get help when you call VA

Call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711). Select 0 to connect with a VA call center agent. Tell the agent you’d like an interpreter to join the call. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Get help at a VA health facility

If you or your family member needs language assistance at a VA health facility, ask your care team to connect you with a VA patient advocate.

Patient advocates are highly trained professionals at each VA medical center. They work to support the rights of Veterans and their families who receive care through VA.

Your patient advocate can help you get services like these:

• An interpreter

• Translated documents to help you understand VA health benefits and services

• American Sign Language services

Find your nearest VA health facility