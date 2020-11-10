Helpful VA phone numbers
Find the phone number to call for the help you need.
Main VA phone numbers
|Where to call
|Toll-free number
|Where to call
|MyVA411 (VA's main information line)
|Toll-free number
|800-698-2411
|Where to call
|Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY)
|Toll-free number
|711
VA health care
|Where to call
|Toll-free number
|Where to call
|Health care benefits
|Toll-free number
|877-222-8387
|Where to call
|My HealtheVet help desk
|Toll-free number
|877-327-0022
|Where to call
|Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA)
|Toll-free number
|800-733-8387
|Where to call
|CHAMPVA Meds by Mail
|Toll-free number
888-385-0235 or
866-229-7389
|Where to call
|Foreign Medical Program (FMP)
|Toll-free number
|877-345-8179
|Where to call
|Quit VET (get help from a counselor to stop smoking)
|Toll-free number
|855-784-8838
|Where to call
|MISSION Act
|Toll-free number
|844-698-2311, Option 1
|Where to call
|Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program
|Toll-free number
|888-820-1756
|Where to call
|Caregiver support line
|Toll-free number
|855-260-3274
VA benefits
|Where to call
|Toll-free number
|Where to call
|VA benefits hotline
|Toll-free number
|800-827-1000
|Where to call
|GI Bill hotline
|Toll-free number
|888-442-4551
|Where to call
|Students outside the U.S.
|Toll-free number
|+1-918-781-5678
|Where to call
|National pension call center
|Toll-free number
|877-294-6380
|Where to call
|Support for SGLI or VGLI
|Toll-free number
|800-419-1473
|Where to call
|All other VA life insurance programs
|Toll-free number
|800-669-8477
|Where to call
|Special issue hotline (Blue Water Navy Act, Gulf War, Agent Orange, and other information)
|Toll-free number
|800-749-8387
Burials and memorials
|Where to call
|Toll-free number
|Where to call
|National Cemetery Scheduling Office
|Toll-free number
|800-535-1117
|Where to call
|Headstones and markers
|Toll-free number
|800-697-6947
Other VA support
|Where to call
|Toll-free number
|Where to call
|Women Veterans hotline
|Toll-free number
|855-829-6636
|Where to call
|eBenefits technical support
|Toll-free number
|800-983-0937
|Where to call
|Debt Management Center (collection of nonmedical debts)
|Toll-free number
|800-827-0648
|Where to call
|Vets Center call center
|Toll-free number
|877-927-8387
|Where to call
|White House VA hotline
|Toll-free number
|855-948-2311
|Where to call
|Veterans Crisis Line
|Toll-free number
|800-273-8255