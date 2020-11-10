Helpful VA phone numbers

 Skip to Content
Main VA phone numbers

Where to call Toll-free number
Where to call MyVA411 (VA's main information line) Toll-free number 800-698-2411
Where to call Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY) Toll-free number 711

VA health care

Where to call Toll-free number
Where to call Health care benefits Toll-free number 877-222-8387
Where to call My HealtheVet help desk Toll-free number 877-327-0022
Where to call Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) Toll-free number 800-733-8387
Where to call CHAMPVA Meds by Mail Toll-free number 888-385-0235 or
866-229-7389
Where to call Foreign Medical Program (FMP) Toll-free number 877-345-8179
Where to call Quit VET (get help from a counselor to stop smoking) Toll-free number 855-784-8838
Where to call MISSION Act Toll-free number 844-698-2311, Option 1
Where to call Spina Bifida Health Care Benefits Program Toll-free number 888-820-1756
Where to call Caregiver support line Toll-free number 855-260-3274

VA benefits

Where to call Toll-free number
Where to call VA benefits hotline Toll-free number 800-827-1000
Where to call GI Bill hotline Toll-free number 888-442-4551
Where to call Students outside the U.S. Toll-free number +1-918-781-5678
Where to call National pension call center Toll-free number 877-294-6380
Where to call Support for SGLI or VGLI Toll-free number 800-419-1473
Where to call All other VA life insurance programs Toll-free number 800-669-8477
Where to call Special issue hotline (Blue Water Navy Act, Gulf War, Agent Orange, and other information) Toll-free number 800-749-8387

Burials and memorials

Where to call Toll-free number
Where to call National Cemetery Scheduling Office Toll-free number 800-535-1117
Where to call Headstones and markers Toll-free number 800-697-6947

Other VA support

Where to call Toll-free number
Where to call Women Veterans hotline Toll-free number 855-829-6636
Where to call eBenefits technical support Toll-free number 800-983-0937
Where to call Debt Management Center (collection of nonmedical debts) Toll-free number 800-827-0648
Where to call Vets Center call center Toll-free number 877-927-8387
Where to call White House VA hotline Toll-free number 855-948-2311
Where to call Veterans Crisis Line Toll-free number 800-273-8255
Related information

VA benefits

  • Health care

    Apply for VA health care, find out how to access services, and manage your health and benefits online.

  • Disability

    File a claim for disability compensation for conditions related to your military service, and manage your benefits over time.

  • Education and training

    Apply for and manage your GI Bill and other education benefits to help pay for college and training programs.

Need more help?

