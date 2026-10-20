Contact us

Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY)

711

Hours: 24/7

If you use a teletypewriter (TTY), you can communicate with us through a relay operator by dialing 711.

VA benefits hotline



Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET

Call the VA benefits hotline to get help with these needs:

Find out the status of a claim or appeal for disability compensation, pension, or survivors benefits (including a PACT Act claim)

Update your direct deposit information, address, or dependent information

Request a letter

Report the death of a Veteran or beneficiary

Get answers to your other questions about VA benefits

VA health benefits hotline



Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Call the health benefits hotline to get help with these needs:

Enroll in VA healthcare

Pay a VA bill

Ask about Community Care billing

Find out how to enroll in CHAMPVA

Get answers to your other questions about VA healthcare benefits

Note: You can’t check the status of your Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) by calling this hotline. VA medical centers process VHIC requests. Your local VA medical center will contact you if they need any more information to fulfill your request.

GI Bill hotline



Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET

Call the GI Bill hotline to get help with these needs:

Find out how to verify your enrollment

Update your direct deposit information or address

Check your most recent payment information using our automated system

Get answers to your other questions about VA education benefits and claims

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans



Hours: 24/7

Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans to talk privately with a trained VA representative for free. We offer many programs and services that may help. We can also connect you with resources in your community. Our team is here to provide support and guidance, and we’ll work with you to explore the available options.

Get more information or chat online

My HealtheVet help desk



Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

Call our help desk for technical support for managing your health care online with My HealtheVet. You can get help accessing My HealtheVet tools, managing appointments, sending messages to your care team, and more.

Other helpful VA phone numbers

If you don’t find the phone number you need on this page, go to our full list of helpful VA phone numbers.

Get the full list of helpful VA phone numbers