Contact us
Get answers to your questions about VA benefits and services. Ask us a question online, try our chatbot to get answers, call us, or explore our FAQs and other resources.
Need help with your CLEAR, ID.me, or Login.gov account?
Read these resources to get information, step-by-step guidance, and support for common issues:
Message us
Ask VA
You can use Ask VA to ask a question online. Our form takes about 2 to 15 minutes to complete. You should receive a reply within 7 business days. If you have a specific question about yourself, a family member, or another Veteran, you’ll need to sign in.
Note: For general information about VA benefits and services, you can also find answers in our FAQs and other resources instead.
Healthcare messages
If you’re enrolled in VA healthcare, you can sign in with your identity-verified account to communicate privately and securely with your VA healthcare team online. You can send and receive messages through the My HealtheVet on VA.gov health portal or through the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Use messages through My HealtheVet on VA.gov
Get the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app from our app store
Note: If you need technical support with My HealtheVet on VA.gov, you can send a message to our technical support team through our online form.
Contact the My HealtheVet technical support team
Ask our chatbot a question
You can use our chatbot to get information about VA benefits and services. The chatbot won’t connect you with a person, but it can show you where to go on VA.gov to find answers to some common questions.
Call us
MyVA411 main information line
Hours: 24/7
As a Veteran, family member, caregiver, and survivor, you can contact us using this main, toll-free number. You’ll choose from the recorded menu to connect to a specific department or office.
For VA.gov technical support, select 9, then 3. Or, call us directly at
If you need an interpreter, select 0 and tell the call center agent that you want a language interpreter to join the call.
Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY)
711
Hours: 24/7
If you use a teletypewriter (TTY), you can communicate with us through a relay operator by dialing 711.
VA benefits hotline
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET
Call the VA benefits hotline to get help with these needs:
- Find out the status of a claim or appeal for disability compensation, pension, or survivors benefits (including a PACT Act claim)
- Update your direct deposit information, address, or dependent information
- Request a letter
- Report the death of a Veteran or beneficiary
- Get answers to your other questions about VA benefits
VA health benefits hotline
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Call the health benefits hotline to get help with these needs:
- Enroll in VA healthcare
- Pay a VA bill
- Ask about Community Care billing
- Find out how to enroll in CHAMPVA
- Get answers to your other questions about VA healthcare benefits
Note: You can’t check the status of your Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC) by calling this hotline. VA medical centers process VHIC requests. Your local VA medical center will contact you if they need any more information to fulfill your request.
GI Bill hotline
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET
Call the GI Bill hotline to get help with these needs:
- Find out how to verify your enrollment
- Update your direct deposit information or address
- Check your most recent payment information using our automated system
- Get answers to your other questions about VA education benefits and claims
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
Hours: 24/7
Call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans to talk privately with a trained VA representative for free. We offer many programs and services that may help. We can also connect you with resources in your community. Our team is here to provide support and guidance, and we’ll work with you to explore the available options.
Get more information or chat online
My HealtheVet help desk
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Call our help desk for technical support for managing your health care online with My HealtheVet. You can get help accessing My HealtheVet tools, managing appointments, sending messages to your care team, and more.
Other helpful VA phone numbers
If you don’t find the phone number you need on this page, go to our full list of helpful VA phone numbers.
Contact your local VA facility
Find the phone number and address for your local VA health facility, regional office, cemetery, or other location.
Explore our FAQs and other resources to get answers to your questions
Our FAQs, step-by-step guides, and other resources can help answer specific questions you may have about these topics:
- Your VA benefits and services
- How to use VA.gov to manage your benefits
- How to update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile