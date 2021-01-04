Contact us
Get answers to your questions about VA benefits and services. Explore our FAQs and other resources, send us a question online, or contact us by phone.
Resources and support
Our FAQs, step-by-step guides, and other resources can help answer specific questions you may have about these topics:
- Your VA benefits and services
- How to use VA.gov to manage your benefits
- How to update your address and other information in your VA.gov profile
Note: Our resources and support section is new. We'll continue to add more resources over time.
Other ways to get answers from VA
Ask us a question online
If you can't find what you need from the resources on our site, you can use one of our online forms to send us your question. We'll contact you as soon as possible with the information you requested.
Ask a question about your GI Bill benefits
|Where to call
|Phone number
|Hours
|Where to call
|MyVA411 main information line
|Phone number
|800-698-2411
|Hours
|24/7
|Where to call
|Telecommunications Relay Services (using TTY)
|Phone number
|711
|Hours
|24/7
|Where to call
|VA benefits hotline
|Phone number
|800-827-1000
|Hours
|
Monday through Friday,
8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET
|Where to call
|GI Bill hotline
|Phone number
|888-442-4551
|Hours
|
Monday through Friday,
8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET
|Where to call
|VA health benefits hotline
|Phone number
|877-222-8387
|Hours
|
Monday through Friday,
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
|Where to call
|My HealtheVet help desk
|Phone number
|877-327-0022
|Hours
|
Monday through Friday,
8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET
Get a list of other helpful VA phone numbers
Contact your local VA facility
Find the address and phone number for your local VA health facility, regional office, cemetery, or other location.