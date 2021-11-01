 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Abilene Vet Center

Address

3564 North 6th Street
Abilene, TX 79603

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front of Abilene Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Abilene Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Abilene Vet Center - Ranger

Located at

Small building behind Ranger City Library
718 Pine Street
Ranger, TX 76470

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Ranger Texas War Zone Group Building

Abilene Vet Center - Sweetwater

Located at

Nolan County Veterans Service Office
100 E 3rd Street
Suite 207A
Sweetwater, TX 79556

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Courthouse where Nolan County VSO is located

Abilene Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Abilene Mobile Vet Center (MVC)

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.