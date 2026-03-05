Accessibility at VA
We’re committed to providing access to our websites and digital applications for all visitors with disabilities. And we want you to tell us about any accessibility issues you may find. Your feedback helps us get you the information you need and fix any issues for all Veterans and their family members. Learn how to report an issue or get help right away.
Our commitment to accessibility under the Section 508 law
Section 508 is a federal law under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 that requires all U.S. government agencies to make their electronic and information technology and data accessible to everyone. By law, agencies must provide people with disabilities the same level of access as those without disabilities. For example, a person who uses a screen reader to read a government website must get the same information as a person who reads the site visually.
Our digital accessibility statement
We design our websites and other digital tools to meet or exceed the Section 508 technical requirement standards.
We also follow guidelines from the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). The W3C works with the public to develop web standards. We work to meet their industry standard web content accessibility guidelines (WCAG) 2.2. Our modernized VA.gov pages meet Level AA standards, which means that our content is accessible to most people in most circumstances. We continue to work to improve all our content and tools so we can increase access for everyone, including people with a range of disabilities.
Our Section 508 program manager
Our Section 508 program manager is Chet Frith. If you have questions for our program manager, email us at Section508@VA.gov. The subject line should say Section 508 program manager.
Architectural Barriers Act (ABA)
The Architectural Barriers Act of 1968 (Title 42 of the United States Code §§ 4151-57) requires that all buildings financed with federal funds must be accessible to people with disabilities. The U.S. Access Board is responsible for enforcing the ABA. You can learn more about the Access Board’s accessibility standards on their website.
If you think there’s a VA facility that doesn’t comply with the ABA, you can file a complaint on the Access Board’s website.
What to do if you find an accessibility issue
Tell us right away if you find an issue on a VA website or mobile app related to any of these needs:
- Reading information about benefits, services, or health care
- Completing an online form
- Using links to get to different sections of a website or app
When you report issues, you help us fix them for everyone in the future. And we’re always here if you need information or help now.
Report the issue to our Section 508 office
Send us an email at Section508@VA.gov. The subject line should say Section 508 support request.
Be sure to include these details:
- Where you found the issue. If you can, include the webpage address (or URL) of the page.
- The type of assistive technology you were using when you found this issue. For example, tell us if you were using a screen reader, magnifier, refreshable Braille display, speech recognition software, haptic device, or switch.
- The format you’d like to get any follow-up materials in. Not all reports may result in follow-up materials.
- Your contact information, if you want us to contact you for more details.
- Any other helpful information you think will help us fix the issue.
Call us to get information or help now
If you can’t get the information you need, or can’t complete an action you need to take, because of the issue, call us at
What to expect after you report an issue to our 508 office
We’ll assess the issue and assign it to the responsible team to fix it. If we need more details, we’ll reply to your email.
We fix all accessibility issues as quickly as we can. But some issues may take several weeks or longer. Even if we can’t fix an issue right away, your report helps us make the issue a priority. This helps us fix it for Veterans and family members who’ll use our website and apps in the future. And remember, if you need help sooner, call us at
What to know about disability discrimination
We’re also committed to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. Under this law, U.S. government agencies can’t discriminate against any person based on their disabilities.
For example, a VA program can’t deny you services or benefits simply because of a disability. And staff must make a reasonable effort to provide free aids and services to help you communicate effectively. This includes aids like large-print documents or services like an interpreter.
