Accessibility at VA

Our commitment to accessibility under the Section 508 law

Section 508 is a federal law under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 that requires all U.S. government agencies to make their electronic and information technology and data accessible to everyone. By law, agencies must provide people with disabilities the same level of access as those without disabilities. For example, a person who uses a screen reader to read a government website must get the same information as a person who reads the site visually.

Learn more about our commitment on our Section 508 Office page

Our digital accessibility statement

We design our websites and other digital tools to meet or exceed the Section 508 technical requirement standards.

We also follow guidelines from the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). The W3C works with the public to develop web standards. We work to meet their industry standard web content accessibility guidelines (WCAG) 2.2. Our modernized VA.gov pages meet Level AA standards, which means that our content is accessible to most people in most circumstances. We continue to work to improve all our content and tools so we can increase access for everyone, including people with a range of disabilities.

Learn more about the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) on their website

Read the WCAG 2.2 guidelines on the W3C website

Our Section 508 program manager

Our Section 508 program manager is Chet Frith. If you have questions for our program manager, email us at Section508@VA.gov. The subject line should say Section 508 program manager.