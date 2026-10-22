VA Alaska health care
At Alaska VA Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Locations
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504-6104
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Alaska health care
Stories
Forty-three Alaska Veterans showed up bright and early at the Soldotna Elks Lodge on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, to go fishing for silver salmon on the Kenai River during the 9th annual “Take a Veteran Fishing Day.”