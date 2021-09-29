About VA Alaska health care

The VA Alaska Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 7 locations in Alaska. Facilities include our Anchorage VA Medical Center and 6 community-based outpatient clinics at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, and in Homer, Juneau, Soldotna, and Wasilla. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Alaska health services page.

We also maintain a comprehensive program for Veterans who are at risk of being homeless.

The VA Alaska Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Research and development

At the Alaska VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Our Anchorage VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

We have partnerships with many colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Alaska Healthcare System had about 650 employees in July 2018.

We maintain a 50-bed Domiciliary Residential Treatment Program and a 24-bed Compensative Work Therapy Transitional Residence Program.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System pharmacy processes nearly 1,000 prescriptions each day.

Through the Alaska Native Veterans Program of 2019, Alaska Native Veterans who served in the Vietnam era can claim between 2.5 and 160 acres of land in Alaska. The program is also open to the heirs of Alaska Native Veterans.

The Alaska VA Healthcare System expanded health care access to rural areas, including 229 tribes.

We opened our new Homer VA Clinic on Sept. 28, 2020.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The VA Alaska Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

