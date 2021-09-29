Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the Veteran who served us." The VA Alaska Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Alaska health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
VA Alaska Healthcare System serves Veterans in south-central Alaska through 6 community-based clinics and the Anchorage VA Medical Center. We are one of the leading health care systems in the VA Northwest Network Healthcare System (VISN 20).