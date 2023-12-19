Skip to Content

Veterans Winter Bingo

Alaska Winter Bingo

Winter Bingo

When:

Wed. Dec 20, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT

Where:

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System

2nd Floor Conference RMs

1201 North Muldoon Road

Anchorage, AK

Cost:

Free

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement office will be hosting our next Veterans Winter Bingo, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary here at the Col. Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus.

This is a great way for Veterans to enjoy a few snacks, meet other Veterans and take home bingo prizes!

