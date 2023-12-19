Veterans Winter Bingo
Winter Bingo
When:
Wed. Dec 20, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT
Where:
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System
2nd Floor Conference RMs
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK
Cost:
Free
The Center for Development and Civic Engagement office will be hosting our next Veterans Winter Bingo, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary here at the Col. Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus.
This is a great way for Veterans to enjoy a few snacks, meet other Veterans and take home bingo prizes!