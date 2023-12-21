Skip to Content

Alaska VA Veterans Winter Bingo

When:

Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT

Where:

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System

Canteen

1201 North Muldoon Road

Anchorage, AK

Cost:

Free

Join us in the Col. Rasmuson Campus Canteen for the 4th night of Winter Bingo. Celebrate 2024 and try your luck at Bingo. Prizes are donated and there is no cost to attend. Veterans get multiple Bingo cards and guests are welcome to assist them.

Last updated: