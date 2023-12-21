Alaska VA Veterans Winter Bingo
When:
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT
Where:
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System
Canteen
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK
Cost:
Free
Join us in the Col. Rasmuson Campus Canteen for the 4th night of Winter Bingo. Celebrate 2024 and try your luck at Bingo. Prizes are donated and there is no cost to attend. Veterans get multiple Bingo cards and guests are welcome to assist them.