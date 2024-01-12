Fairbanks Veterans VA Town Hall
Fairbanks Veterans Town Hall for the Alaska VA Healthcare System January 2024 with the Alaska VA Healthcare System Director, Tom Steinbrunner, FACHE. Toxic screenings will be available.
When:
Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm AKT
Where:
National Guard Armory
202 Wien St.
Fairbanks, AK
Cost:
Free
