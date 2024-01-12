Skip to Content

Fairbanks Veterans VA Town Hall

Fairbanks Veterans Town Hall for the Alaska VA Healthcare System January 2024

Fairbanks Veterans Town Hall for the Alaska VA Healthcare System January 2024 with the Alaska VA Healthcare System Director, Tom Steinbrunner, FACHE. Toxic screenings will be available.

When:

Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm AKT

Where:

National Guard Armory

202 Wien St.

Fairbanks, AK

Cost:

Free

