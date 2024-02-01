Skip to Content

Alaska VA Healthcare System Job Fair Feb. 2024

When:

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm AKT

Where:

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System

Room 2D, 101-111

1201 North Muldoon Road

Anchorage, AK

Cost:

Free

Looking for Police Officers, Dispatcher, Social Worker, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Health Technician (ICT), Advanced Medial Support Assistants (AMSA). 

Bring two forms of ID, resume, and references. Interviews will be held and you may receive job offers on the spot.

