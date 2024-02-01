Alaska VA Healthcare System JOB FAIR
Alaska VA Healthcare System Job Fair Feb. 2024
When:
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm AKT
Where:
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System
Room 2D, 101-111
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK
Cost:
Free
Looking for Police Officers, Dispatcher, Social Worker, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Health Technician (ICT), Advanced Medial Support Assistants (AMSA).
Bring two forms of ID, resume, and references. Interviews will be held and you may receive job offers on the spot.