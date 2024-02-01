Alaska VA VASH Campaign

The Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) Donation Campaign started on Jan 2nd and ends on Feb 9th, collecting donations of household items for Veterans and their families.

Please drop off all donations at the CDCE Office 1B112.

Points of Contact:

Jeanne Fox, Chief, Voluntary Service (907)257-4949 Jeanne.fox@va.gov

Peggy Bateman, Voluntary Service Specialist (907)375-2620 peggy.bateman@va.gov

Deborah Hart-Allen, Program Support Assistant (907)257-4839 deborah.hart2@va.gov

Thank You for taking care of Veterans and their families; please do not hesitate to contact any of our staff listed above for additional questions or concerns regarding this subject 😊