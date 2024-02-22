Skip to Content

Veterans Winter Bingo

Alaska Veterans Winter Bingo in March

Alaska VA Healthcare System Veterans Winter Bingo in March

When:

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT

Where:

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System

Room 2D-101/103/105

1201 North Muldoon Road

Anchorage, AK

Cost:

Free

Join us for the last Veterans Winter Bingo of this long Alaskan Winter! 

This month's bingo is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.

Free to all Veterans! Win prizes! Have fun! Enjoy spending time with fellow Veterans!  

