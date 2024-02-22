Veterans Winter Bingo
Alaska VA Healthcare System Veterans Winter Bingo in March
When:
Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm AKT
Where:
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus of the Alaska VA Healthcare System
Room 2D-101/103/105
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK
Cost:
Free
Join us for the last Veterans Winter Bingo of this long Alaskan Winter!
This month's bingo is sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary.
Free to all Veterans! Win prizes! Have fun! Enjoy spending time with fellow Veterans!