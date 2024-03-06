Alaska VA 50th Anniversary of the Commemoration of the Vietnam War / National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Join us on March 29th for the 50th Anniversary of the Commemoration of the Vietnam War / National Vietnam War Veterans Day

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by President Obama in 2012 to thank and honor our nation's Vietnam Veterans and their families for service and sacrifice. President Obama officially inaugurated this commemoration at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2012. By Presidential proclamation, the Vietnam War Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, November 11, 2025. Our nation will commemorate this 50th anniversary over a 13-year period.