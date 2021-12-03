We are very excited for our upcoming virtual Caregiver Wellness Café sessions! Come engage with us and learn about a new topic each session for your role as a caregiver. Be sure to grab a cup of coffee or tea and join us!

The café is an informal virtual place to engage with other caregivers while learning about topics beneficial to your role as a caregiver.

This training is offered to caregivers via TEAMS and registration is required. For registration call 907-375-2606 to join.

All you need is a smart phone, tablet or computer with a camera in order to see the slide presentation. Don't have one? You can still call in to receive information! Links will be provided at registration.

Schedule:

Oct. 7 2021 - Welcome to the Wellness Café!

Nov. 4 2021 - Virtual Hope Box Self-Care App, Part 1

Dec. 3 2021 - Virtual Hope Box Self-Care App, Part 2

Jan. 6, 2022 - Basic Ergonomics

Feb. 3 2022 - Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Mar. 3 2022 - Mindfulness 101

Apr. 7 2022 - Journaling

May 5 2022 - Health of the Human Spirit

Jun. 2 2022 - Better Sleep

Jul. 7 2022 - Communication Skills for Caregivers

Aug. 4 2022 - Dealing With Chronic Pain

Sep. 1 2022 - TBD