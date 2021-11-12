Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Alaska caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

Getting caregiver assistance available through VA

Matching you with services and benefits

Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Alaska region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274