 Skip to Content

Caregiver support

VA Alaska health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Tara M. Stablein LICSW, CCM

Caregiver Support Program Manager

VA Alaska health care

Phone: 907-375-2606

Email: Tara.Stablein@va.gov

Roland Cabiad RN

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Alaska health care

Phone: 907-257-7439

Email: Roland.Cabiad@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Alaska caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Alaska region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Last updated: