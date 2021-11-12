Caregiver support
VA Alaska health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Tara M. Stablein LICSW, CCM
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-375-2606
Email: Tara.Stablein@va.gov
Roland Cabiad RN
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-7439
Email: Roland.Cabiad@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Alaska caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Alaska region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274