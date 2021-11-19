LGBTQ+ Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Alaska health care

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) welcomes all Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivor beneficiaries, including diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. We promote the health, welfare and dignity of all Veterans, including Veterans with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Identities (LGBTQ+). The “+” sign captures identities beyond LGBTQ, including but not limited to questioning, pansexual, asexual, agender, gender diverse, nonbinary, gender-neutral, and other identities. National VHA Policies require that LGBTQ+ health care is delivered in an affirming and inclusive environment and that VHA employees respect your gender identity and sexual orientation.

Alaska VA Health Care includes, among other services

Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy (GAHT) and Psychological Evaluations for Readiness for GAHT or Gender-Affirming Surgeries. National VA Policy does not authorize funding or provision of GAS at this time, but this is currently under review. See this Patient Care link for more information on National policies: https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/. The Alaska VA offers a weekly Gender Identity Support Group. Please contact the Alaska VA LGBTQ+ VCC for more information.

for more information. Treatment and prevention of sexually transmitted infections PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV.

Intimate partner violence reduction and treatment of after effects

Military Sexual Trauma screening and treatment of after effects

Suicide prevention services. If you are in crisis, PLEASE call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 option 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line.

Virtual Mental Health Care: Veterans can connect with a VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device from the comfort of their homes or at their nearest VA health facility.

VA LGBTQ+ Policies