LGBTQ+ Veteran care
VA Alaska health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ Veterans. Our trained LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator and staff are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Jessie Kullberg
LGBTQ Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4700, ext. 4888
Email: Jessie.Kullberg@va.gov
Sandra Eldridge PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4700
Andrew T. Gray PA-C
PACT 12 PCP
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4700
Laura Kabatt-Kennedy LCSW
Same Day Acces Coordinator/VIST Coordinator
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) welcomes all Veterans, families, caregivers, and survivor beneficiaries, including diverse gender identities and sexual orientations. We promote the health, welfare and dignity of all Veterans, including Veterans with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Identities (LGBTQ+). The “+” sign captures identities beyond LGBTQ, including but not limited to questioning, pansexual, asexual, agender, gender diverse, nonbinary, gender-neutral, and other identities. National VHA Policies require that LGBTQ+ health care is delivered in an affirming and inclusive environment and that VHA employees respect your gender identity and sexual orientation.
Alaska VA Health Care includes, among other services
- Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy (GAHT) and Psychological Evaluations for Readiness for GAHT or Gender-Affirming Surgeries. National VA Policy does not authorize funding or provision of GAS at this time, but this is currently under review. See this Patient Care link for more information on National policies: https://www.patientcare.va.gov/LGBT/. The Alaska VA offers a weekly Gender Identity Support Group. Please contact the Alaska VA LGBTQ+ VCC for more information.
- Treatment and prevention of sexually transmitted infections PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis) and PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) for Veterans at risk for HIV.
- Intimate partner violence reduction and treatment of after effects
- Military Sexual Trauma screening and treatment of after effects
- Suicide prevention services. If you are in crisis, PLEASE call the 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 option 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line.
- Virtual Mental Health Care: Veterans can connect with a VA mental health provider through a computer or mobile device from the comfort of their homes or at their nearest VA health facility.
VA LGBTQ+ Policies
- Rights and Responsibilities of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers. This policy says that you won’t be discriminated against for any reason, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
- Rights and Responsibilities of Family Members of VA Patients and Residents of Community Living Centers. The VA uses a broad understanding of family, including anyone whom the patient or resident considers to be family.