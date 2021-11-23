Mental health care
VA Alaska health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
Laura McKenzie LCSW
Associate Chief of Staff Mental Health
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-273-4854
Lucy Fisher MD
Chief of Psychiatry
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Jason Steward PhD
Chief of Psychology
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Karen Scholz LCSW
Chief of Social Work
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Donna Marsteller RN
Social Behavioral Health RN Manager
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Laura Seefeld
AMSA Supervisor
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Charm Mizer LCSW
Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Chief
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-273-4011
Margie Rygh LCSW
Primary Care Social Work Supervisor
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-4854
Alisa Niehuser PhD
Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Chief
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-273-4011
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.