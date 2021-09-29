Minority Veteran care
VA Alaska health care works to increase local awareness of minority Veteran-related issues, to increase participation in VA benefits, and to ensure that we provide equitable benefits and services without barriers to access. Our care coordinator can help you find the resources you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Lawana Latin
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator (MVPC)
VA Alaska health care
Phone: 907-257-5493
Email: Lawana.Latin@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Alaska health care
Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans, including Black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans and Native Americans, including American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans. We focus on:
- Management of the medical center in their efforts to address the needs of minority Veterans
- The needs of minority Veterans in the local community
- Identifying barriers and creating a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Informing Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
Our role
The Minority Veterans Program is dedicated to ensuring that all Veterans are aware of benefits, services, and programs offered by VA. The program is designed to act as a mediator and facilitator. We do not process claims, handle equal employment complaints, or employee-related issues.