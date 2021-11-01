Operating status
On this page
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse:
- Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT: 888-353-7574, ext. 4710
- Evenings & Weekends: 888-353-7574, select 1, then 1 again
Change your appointment:
- Alaska VA Healthcare System & Regional Office
907-257-4700, select 2, then 2 again
- Fairbanks CBOC
907-361-6370, select 1
- Kenai CBOC
907-395-4100, select 2
- Mat Su CBOC
907-631-3100 or
866-323-8648
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 877-750-4790
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care:
- Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT: 888-353-7574, ext. 4710
- Evenings & Weekends: 888-353-7574, select 1, then 1 again