Operating status

VA Alaska health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Anchorage VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Elmendorf-Richardson VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Fairbanks VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Homer VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Juneau VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Alaska VA Healthcare System and VBA is fully operational.
Kenai VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Mat-Su VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

  • Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT: 888-353-7574, ext. 4710
  • Evenings & Weekends: 888-353-7574, select 1, then 1 again

Change your appointment:

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 877-750-4790

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care:

  • Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT: 888-353-7574, ext. 4710
  • Evenings & Weekends: 888-353-7574, select 1, then 1 again