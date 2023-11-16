Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS)

The PAWS Act requires VA to conduct a five-year pilot program to provide canine training to eligible Veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as an element of a complementary and integrative health program. The Alaska VA Healthcare System is one of five PAWS Pilot sites. PAWS is a pilot program at the Alaska VA Healthcare system that provides Veterans with PTSD the opportunity to train service dogs for fellow Veterans. This program may increase the sense of purpose and self-worth of Veterans through the altruism of helping others.