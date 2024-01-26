VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Service (VHA VR)

CWT-TW: The Transitional Work Program provides preemployment vocational rehabilitation for Veterans through a combination of work experiences and therapy focused on that work experience. Work assignments are limited, and the goal is for the Veteran to become competitively employed before graduating from the program. This program is for Veterans who desire permanent employment, but who have barriers to employment, unable to obtain and/or maintain employment, and who would benefit from short-term work readiness training.



CWT-CBES: The Community Based Employment Services Program provides a variety of community-based employment supports with a goal of direct placement in competitive employment. This program is for Veterans who have a history of sporadic employment, difficulty maintaining a job, difficulty initiating and following through in their job search, or are unable to obtain employment independently and desire immediate competitive employment.



CWT-SE: The Supported Employment Program is an evidence-based practice program that provides services to Veterans living with a Serious Mental Illness (SMI) or Veterans who have a primary or secondary diagnosis of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) who require intensive ongoing support services. This program is for Veterans with significant barriers to employment due to the severity of their disabilities, who would not be able to function independently in employment without intensive, ongoing support.



CWT-SEd: The Supported Education Program facilitates the attainment of educational goals by providing assistance to Veterans to successfully pursue post-secondary education/training. This program is for Veterans who are engaged in education and training programs and would benefit from individualized clinical support throughout their education process.



CWT-SSE: The Supported Self Employment Program assists Veterans in achieving successful self-employment by providing guidance and assistance with resources which can assist the Veteran. This program is for Veterans who indicate an interest or have a background in self-employment.