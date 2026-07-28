Prior to this appointment, Ms. Price has served as the Chief Financial Officer for the AVAHS since January 2016. She has extensive experience in financial management and governmental accounting. She started her government career with the Denali Commission, a small independent Federal agency, in 2001.

The Associate Director is an integral member of the Executive Management team, responsible overseeing Fiscal Management, Logistics, Facilities Management, Health Administration, Public Affairs and Voluntary Services, Police Operations, and Rural Health departments supporting health care services for 34,000 enrolled veterans throughout the state of Alaska. Ms. Price has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Alaska Southeast and an Undergraduate Degree in Organizational Management from Alaska Pacific University.

