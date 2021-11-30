Flu Shots at Alaska VA Healthcare

Don't wait, make sure you're protected in time for flu season.

You can still get your flu shot at Alaska VA Healthcare!

You can schedule for your flu shot appointment at our different locations:

Anchorage VA Clinic: 907-257-4700 / Option 2 then Option 1

Fairbanks VA CBOC: 907-370-1400 / Option 2 then Option 1

Mat-Su VA CBOC: 907-201-3128

Soldotna VA CBOC: 907-395-4120

Juneau VA CBOC: 907-257-4700 / Option 2 then Option 1



Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exception.



Veterans may also receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines at an in-network, community retail pharmacy, urgent care location or public health department.

Eligible Veterans do not require a VA referral or prescription; simply need to present a government-issued ID to receive a vaccine at no cost.

For more information:

Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov)

Find VA Locations | Veterans Affairs

Influenza (Flu) - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)