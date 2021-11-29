Neck Pain Kept Veteran From Sleeping, Chiropractic Care Helped Fix That

“I couldn’t even lay in my own bed, I had to sleep on the couch,” says Air Force Veteran Robert Snickers, “the care I’ve gotten has been helpful because I’m now able to do activities, whether it’s running the chainsaw or going hunting.”

Air Force Veteran Robert Snickers closes his eyes as he settles in for his fourth week of traction therapy. He finds the experience relaxing and genuinely enjoys the pairing of his chiropractic adjustments with his occupational therapy appointments.

Snickers injured his shoulder and neck a few months ago and has been struggling to do everyday activities.

“I couldn’t even lay in my own bed, I had to sleep on the couch,” says Snickers, “the care I’ve gotten has been helpful because I’m now able to do activities, whether it’s running the chainsaw or going hunting or whatever.”

A few months ago Alaska VA Healthcare’s Anchorage clinic signed on a new chiropractic physician, Jonathan Vito. His services at the clinic have both staff and Veterans in the community excited.

Veterans like Snickers feel the convenience of the location is one of the greatest benefits of having a chiropractic physician at the Anchorage clinic. With appointments being less than 30 minutes long, he can get back to work quickly and with little hassle.

Chiropractic care helps adjust the spine and joints. It is used to reduce back, neck, and joint pain. Often these services are used as a form of complementary care for pain relief.

Vito is not only able to do chiropractic adjustments but also traction for the neck and low back, dry needling, electric stimulation, and ultrasound therapy. His services help provide relief to Veterans so they can improve more quickly and get back to functioning at a higher level.

Like Snickers’ issues with sleep, Vito sees most of his patients when they have problems doing daily activities like not being able to put on their socks without pain or being unable to drive to their local grocery store.

“We want them out of the pain,” says Vito, “It’s more like a functional restoration as opposed to pain management.”

While chiropractic care can greatly benefit patients, it is not for everyone. Chiropractic care may not be the right choice if you have had certain surgeries on your neck or lower back. It is important to talk with your provider first to see if chiropractic care is right for you.

For scheduling appointments, Vito advises talking to your health care team, whether it is your nurse or provider, to receive a referral.

If you have never done chiropractic care before you may be nervous, but Snickers says Veterans should put their trust in the professionals.

“They’ll talk you through it and tell you all about it,” says Snickers, “but take that step and go for it.”

Learn more: https://www.rehab.va.gov/chiro/