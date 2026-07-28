Volunteer or donate
VA Alaska Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
We value the time and talents volunteers bring to the care and wellbeing of our Veterans receiving healthcare. Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s heroes.
Orientation for new volunteers is held monthly. If you are interested in learning more, please call or email our Center For Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) office.
All volunteers must complete a background check.
Volunteer benefits
Volunteers provide many important services throughout the medical center and help to make our Veteran’s stay more enjoyable. We closely match your talents with one of our many assignments.
In addition to supporting Veterans, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
Complimentary canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
Education opportunities
Free annual flu shot
Job skills development
Job search opportunities
Volunteer opportunities
If you’re interested in volunteering or have a special skill to share, contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients. While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Below are some of the ways you can serve Veterans. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well.
If you are unable to volunteer your time, we invite you to consider a donation to the medical center. We accept both monetary and in-kind donations from our wish list. We’re also looking for individuals or organizations to sponsor an activity for our Veterans.
Animal assisted activity: Visiting Veterans with your therapy dog.
Buddy volunteer: One to one visit with a Veteran “Buddy” at the Community Living Center.
Clothing room attendant: Issue men's and women's clothing.
Compassionate Contact Corps: Provides a phone call to identified Veteran to offer a friendly conversation. These Veterans may be homebound or feeling isolated and would benefit from a caring conversation.
DAV Driver: Using vehicles provided by the Disabled American Veterans, transport Veterans to VA sister facilities for healthcare appointments. Must have current driver’s license, insurance, and physical exam.
Discharge Patient Survey Caller: Call patients who have been discharged from the medical center and record their responses for a survey.
Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics in coordination with Veterans Transportation Service (VTS).
Music Performer or Instructor: Enrich patient care with music. Work with music therapist to incorporate customized music programs or performances.
No Veteran Dies Alone: Compassionate companion on call with the Hospice program.
Office assistant: Support staff with routine daily tasks, such as answering phones and taking messages, filing, preparing correspondence for mass mailings and deliveries.
Recreation: Assist with diversional activities such as arts & crafts, games, parties, and trips.
Silver Spoons: Interact with Veterans at meal times, opening items on tray, feeding, and socializing.
Social Events: Occasional volunteers invited to assist the CDCE office with special events, such as cookouts, recreation activities, Christmas and Veterans Day activities.
Red Coat Ambassador: Greet Veterans as they arrive appointments and provide directions and wheelchair transport when needed.
Volunteer opportunities for youth
We welcome youth aged 14 and over to volunteer. If you're a student who wants to participate in our summer youth program, or you know a student who might be interested, contact our office.
Volunteer opportunities for groups
Make a difference in the lives of our Veterans through friendly visiting or sponsoring special programs at our community living center (CLC). Here’s your chance to join in the fun, friendships, and laughter by sponsoring one of our programs.
Bingo: Provide volunteers to call bingo and assist some Veterans with their cards. Bring prizes or canteen books purchased from our Veterans Canteen Service.
Catered lunch: Host a catered lunch from a local restaurant for a patient unit. Your group provides and serves the meal.
Community activity: Reconnect Veterans with the community by buying a gift card or donating admission fees to movies, musicals, bowling, and sports games.
Community Living Center Cookout: Provide, cook, and serve a meal to approximately 80 Veterans.
Craft or hobby projects: Lead activities such as painting, music and woodworking. Bring supplies and assist Veterans with the project.
Hospitality Table: Provide refreshments in one of our outpatient clinics for Veterans while they are waiting for their appointments
Social events: Provide decorations and refreshments for birthday parties, ice cream or coffee socials, or holiday celebrations.
Make a donation
Generous donations help us provide more services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donate online
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make a donation online
Donate by mail
If you'd like to donate to Alaska VA Healthcare, please send a check (payable to "Department of Veterans Affairs") to the following address:
Alaska VA Healthcare System
CDCE 1B112
1201 N. Muldoon Rd.
Anchorage, AK 99577
Donation suggestions
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate comfort items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of giving.
Note: We don’t accept donations of used clothing, shawls, bar soap, VHS tapes, or medical equipment such as chair lifts, wheelchairs, beds, walkers, and bedside commodes.
We do need lap quilts and lap robes that are at least 45 x 60 inches or twin- and full-size quilts.
We also appreciate the following items:
Personal care
- Body lotion, soap, deodorant
- Dental supplies: toothbrushes, toothpaste, nonalcoholic mouthwash, and denture adhesive
- Hairbrushes and combs
- Twin blade razors with flex head and moisturizer strip
Clothing (items must be new)
- Hooded sweatshirts (sizes L, XL, and XXL)
- Jeans and pants (waist size 32 and larger)
- Long-sleeve shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Shower shoes, flip-flops
- Sneakers and shoes (men's size 7 1/2 and larger; Velcro or slip-on)
- Socks
- Sweatpants (with elastic waistbands)
- Sweatshirts
- T-shirts (men's sizes L to 5XL)
- Underwear (all men’s and women’s sizes)
- Suspenders and belts
Assorted items
- Gift cards for gas and groceries ($10 to $25 each card)
- Markers for art projects
- New puzzle books
- Craft kits
- Reading glasses (1.25 and higher) and eyeglass repair kits
- Wheelchair cup holders
- Small, personal-size bedside fan (not floor models)
VA supportive housing needs (items must be new)
- Air mattresses
- Bedbug mattress covers (queen)
- Blankets (twin or queen)
- Pillows
- Sheet sets (twin or queen)
- Bath towel sets
- Vacuum cleaners
- Clocks
- Clock radios
- Small or medium coffee makers (no Keurig)
- Basic kitchen utensil sets
- Measuring cups, spatulas, and mixing bowls
- Fry pans
- Baking sheets
- Pots with lids
- Potholders
- Dishes and silverware, Set of 4
- Crock-Pots
- Countertop microwaves
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Swiffer
- Toilet brushes
- Brooms with dustpans
- Lysol spray
- All-purpose cleaner
- Buckets
- Small first-aid kits
- Flashlights
- Dish or laundry soap
For more information on donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) office coordinators:
Heather Paxson
Voluntary Service Officer
Center for Development and Civic Engagement
Alaska VA Healthcare System
1201 N. Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504
Phone: (907)257-4949/4839
Fax: (907)257-6774
Email: Heather.Paxson@va.gov
VHAANC CDCE: VHAANCCDCE@va.gov
In person:
Alaska VA Healthcare System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE)
Office 1B112
1201 N. Muldoon Rd.
Anchorage, AK 99577