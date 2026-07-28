Volunteer or donate

If you’re interested in volunteering or have a special skill to share, contact us so we can discuss how you can best use your talents to help our patients. While some volunteer opportunities have specific times, most are flexible to fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.

Below are some of the ways you can serve Veterans. Other assignments not listed here might be available as well.

If you are unable to volunteer your time, we invite you to consider a donation to the medical center. We accept both monetary and in-kind donations from our wish list. We’re also looking for individuals or organizations to sponsor an activity for our Veterans.

Animal assisted activity: Visiting Veterans with your therapy dog.

Buddy volunteer: One to one visit with a Veteran “Buddy” at the Community Living Center.

Clothing room attendant: Issue men's and women's clothing.

Compassionate Contact Corps: Provides a phone call to identified Veteran to offer a friendly conversation. These Veterans may be homebound or feeling isolated and would benefit from a caring conversation.

DAV Driver: Using vehicles provided by the Disabled American Veterans, transport Veterans to VA sister facilities for healthcare appointments. Must have current driver’s license, insurance, and physical exam.

Discharge Patient Survey Caller: Call patients who have been discharged from the medical center and record their responses for a survey.

Escort: Bring patients to medical clinics in coordination with Veterans Transportation Service (VTS).

Music Performer or Instructor: Enrich patient care with music. Work with music therapist to incorporate customized music programs or performances.

No Veteran Dies Alone: Compassionate companion on call with the Hospice program.

Office assistant: Support staff with routine daily tasks, such as answering phones and taking messages, filing, preparing correspondence for mass mailings and deliveries.

Recreation: Assist with diversional activities such as arts & crafts, games, parties, and trips.

Silver Spoons: Interact with Veterans at meal times, opening items on tray, feeding, and socializing.

Social Events: Occasional volunteers invited to assist the CDCE office with special events, such as cookouts, recreation activities, Christmas and Veterans Day activities.

Red Coat Ambassador: Greet Veterans as they arrive appointments and provide directions and wheelchair transport when needed.