About VA Albany Healthcare System

We provide you with quality health care and train America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in upstate New York, serving a 22-county area that includes New York, western Massachusetts, and Vermont. Facilities include our Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center, also known as Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Bainbridge, Catskill, Clifton Park, Fonda, Glens Falls, Kingston, Plattsbugh, Saranac Lake, Schenectady, Troy, and Westport. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Albany health services page.

The VA Albany Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Learn more about VISN 2

Research and development

The VA Albany Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Bladder function

Prostate cancer

Breast cancer

Cholesterol

Eye disease (ocular angiogenesis)

Heart disorders (atrial fibrillation)

Throat cancer

Lung cancer

Cancer of the lymph nodes (squamous cell cancer)

Partial onset seizures

Colonoscopy

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease)

Infectious disease

Neurology

Renal studies

Teaching and learning

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center opened in 1951.

We’re recognized as a comprehensive cancer center by the American College of Surgeons.

Our main facility has 117 hospital beds.

We see about 50,000 patients each year at our main medical center and our community-based clinics.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Coming Soon!

The VA Albany Healthcare System received the following awards:

Coming Soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters

Coming soon!