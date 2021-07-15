Opened in 1951, the Albany VA Medical Center (VAMC) is located in the heart of Albany, NY, the Capital of NY State. In 1990, the facility was re-named the Albany “Samuel S. Stratton” VA Medical Center, commonly called the Albany Stratton VA, in honor of the former beloved US Congressional Representative from the 23rd District who was a staunch supporter of Veterans and a frequent visitor to the hospital.

The Albany Stratton VAMC is a Joint Commission accredited complexity level 1c facility. It is an integrated medical center with state-of-the-art technology that provides a full range of patient care services, education, and research. It serves Veterans within a 100-mile radius, spanning across the eastern, upstate region of NY and is part of Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2) or New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network, which includes VA facilities throughout NY and NJ. The Albany Stratton VAMC operates a Vet Center, Fisher House, 11-Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) and one satellite clinic, serving 22 NY counties including: Bainbridge, Catskill, Clifton Park, Westport, Saranac Lake, Fonda, Glens Falls, Kingston, Plattsburgh, Schenectady, and Troy; as well as communities across the borders of western Massachusetts and Vermont.

Comprehensive health care is provided through a full range of inpatient and outpatient primary, tertiary, and long-term care services as well as through specialty programs such as Cardiac Catheterization, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Nuclear Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Dentistry, Geriatrics, Hospice/Palliative Care, Adult-Day Health Care, Psychiatry, etc. Extensive diagnostic laboratory medicine and radiology are also provided, including computerized tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

The Albany Stratton VAMC is also designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. Many of our staff are internationally recognized, conducting medical research in areas of cancer, pneumonia, tinnitus and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), to name a few. The medical center provides state-of-the-art technology (i.e. TomoTherapy®, da Vinci® Robotic Surgery).

The medical center’s affiliated residency programs are fully integrated with Albany Medical College. Additionally, partnerships with various other colleges provide a rotation of residents and medical students as well and compliment the internships/fellowships we provide in a variety of fields.

The Albany Stratton VAMC has been a member of the American Hospital Association for over 50 years. It has been recognized as a Top VA 1c Hospital nationwide, a “Top Performer” nationwide by Joint Commission, a recipient of the VA Secretary’s Award for outstanding Achievement in Service for Homeless Veterans, a recipient of the VA Under Secretary for health’s Community Partnership Award with special recognition from the Secretary for highlighting excellent community partnerships to prevent suicide (Shark tank winner), several Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards, a Carey Award, Hammer Award and six Scissors Awards.