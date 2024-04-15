Caregiver Support Event
Caregiver Support Event
When:
Thu. Dec 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Plattsburgh Senior Service Center
5139 North Catherine St
Plattsburgh, NY
Cost:
Free
Find out more about the PACT Act at va.gov/PACT.
4 easy ways to apply:
1. In person at the nearest VA facility;
2. Online;
3. Toll-free hotline: 877-222-8387; or
4. Mailing a VA Form 10-10EZ to:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329.
