Needs for Caregiving Services in Region 2
Caregiver Services in Region 2
When:
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Clinton County Mental Health
130 Arizona Ave Ste 1500
Plattsburgh, NY
Cost:
Free
Find out more about the PACT Act at va.gov/PACT.
4 easy ways to apply:
1. In person at the nearest VA facility;
2. Online;
3. Toll-free hotline: 877-222-8387; or
4. Mailing a VA Form 10-10EZ to:
Health Eligibility Center
2957 Clairmont Rd., Suite 200
Atlanta, GA 30329.
Caregiver Services in Region 2
When:
Thu. Mar 21, 2024, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Clinton County Mental Health
130 Arizona Ave Ste 1500
Plattsburgh, NY
Cost:
Free