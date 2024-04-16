Westerlo Hill Town Outreach
Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Westerlo Town Hall
933 County Route 401
Westerlo, NY
Free
Albany VAMC will be joining the NYS Dept. of Veteran Services to provide outreach about federal and state services available to Veterans, as well as the opportunity to enroll for VA care.
The updated list for 2024 includes: (The third Wednesday of each month in 2024 at the Westerlo Town Hall (933 County Route 401) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.)
- May 15th – Jenn SS (CEPC)
- June 19th – Juneteenth Holiday - in discussion to be rescheduled for a different Wednesday in June
- Saturday June 29th – Tentative Firearm Workshop (Jenn SS from CEPC, Vanessa I from Business Office, & Director of Veterans Services in Albany County) awaiting Town Hall Board approval in April
- July 17th Mary Kate B (MFH/GEC)
- August 21st – Emily Sl (SP Clinical Team)
- September 18th – Jenn SS (CEPC) & Hailey P (SP Clinical Team Member) for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
- October 16th Open
- November 20th Caregiver Support Program
- December 18th Open
Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET