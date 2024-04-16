Westerlo Hill Town Outreach When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am ET Repeats Where: Westerlo Town Hall 933 County Route 401 Westerlo, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Westerlo Town Hall Cost: Free





Albany VAMC will be joining the NYS Dept. of Veteran Services to provide outreach about federal and state services available to Veterans, as well as the opportunity to enroll for VA care.

The updated list for 2024 includes: (The third Wednesday of each month in 2024 at the Westerlo Town Hall (933 County Route 401) 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.)

May 15th – Jenn SS (CEPC)

June 19th – Juneteenth Holiday - in discussion to be rescheduled for a different Wednesday in June Saturday June 29th – Tentative Firearm Workshop (Jenn SS from CEPC, Vanessa I from Business Office, & Director of Veterans Services in Albany County) awaiting Town Hall Board approval in April

– Juneteenth Holiday - in discussion to be rescheduled for a different Wednesday in June July 17th Mary Kate B (MFH/GEC)

Mary Kate B (MFH/GEC) August 21st – Emily Sl (SP Clinical Team)

– Emily Sl (SP Clinical Team) September 18th – Jenn SS (CEPC) & Hailey P (SP Clinical Team Member) for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

October 16th Open

Open November 20th Caregiver Support Program

Caregiver Support Program December 18th Open