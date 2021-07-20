 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Albany health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Care we provide at VA Albany health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

If you have questions or an issues about your healthcare, please reach out directly to a front-line staff member in the area you receive the services in question for the quickest service.  If they are unable to resolve your issue, ask to speak with a Point of Service Contact, also called a Service Level Patient Advocate, who can  help facilitate a fast response.  If your question is still unanswered or you still have an issue, our Patient Advocates, under the oversight of our Patient Experience Manager, can assist you.  They will track your issue and follow it through to resolution.  Our goal is to provide you the best care and best outcomes possible.  We appreciate your choosing VA as your healthcare provider of choice!

Connect with a patient advocate

Deborah_Carey_Kilcullen

Deborah Carey-Kilcullen

Patient Advocate

VA Albany health care

Phone: 518-626-5307

Jennifer Betancourt, Patient Advocate

Jennifer Betancourt

Patient Advocate

VA Albany health care

Phone: (518) 626-7125

Email: Jennifer.Betancourt2@va.gov

Patient Experience Office

The Veterans Patient Experience Office oversees our Patient Advocacy Program, ensuring proper oversight and review in order to maximize patient satisfaction.

Glenn Gilbert, Patient Experience Officer

Glenn Gilbert

Patient Experience Officer

VA Albany health care

Phone: (518)626-5331

Email: Glenn.Gilbert@va.gov

