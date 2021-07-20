Care we provide at VA Albany health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

Patient concerns with the care team

Advocating for patient and family rights

If you have questions or an issues about your healthcare, please reach out directly to a front-line staff member in the area you receive the services in question for the quickest service. If they are unable to resolve your issue, ask to speak with a Point of Service Contact, also called a Service Level Patient Advocate, who can help facilitate a fast response. If your question is still unanswered or you still have an issue, our Patient Advocates, under the oversight of our Patient Experience Manager, can assist you. They will track your issue and follow it through to resolution. Our goal is to provide you the best care and best outcomes possible. We appreciate your choosing VA as your healthcare provider of choice!