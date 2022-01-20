Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center campus map Coming soon!
Directions
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208
Intersection: Holland Avenue and Princeton Drive
Coordinates: 42°39'2.63"N 73°46'18.98"W
QR code: