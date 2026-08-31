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Schenectady VA Clinic

The Schenectady Clinic closed August 28, 2026. Please call 518 626 7228, to be scheduled with a the VA Clinic closest to you.

Location and contact information

Address

1400 Altamont Avenue
Schenectady, NY 12303-0015

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Other services at VA Albany health care

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