Schenectady VA Clinic
The Schenectady Clinic closed August 28, 2026. Please call 518 626 7228, to be scheduled with a the VA Clinic closest to you.
Location and contact information
Address
1400 Altamont Avenue
Schenectady, NY 12303-0015
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed