News releases

Stratton VA Expands COVID-19 VaccinationsAugust 03, 2021
All Veterans, Caregivers, Spouses, CHAMPVA, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard Members eligible for vaccination appointments at the Stratton VA under the SAVE LIVES Act.
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccines among its medical employees including VHA facilities staffJuly 26, 2021
WASHINGTON — July 26 Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel —
Local Clinic Realignment Provides First Step to Enhancing Veteran HealthcareMay 25, 2021
VA To Boost Capital Region Access to Primary, Specialty and Community Services
Joint Initiative to Support Veterans and their Caregivers AnnouncedFebruary 10, 2021
Nearly half a million American Veterans have Alzheimer’s; initiative will help support local families & professional caregivers.
Stratton VA Veterans & Staff Receive Moderna VaccineDecember 22, 2020
CLC Resident Veterans and font-line, at-risk staff receive first vaccinations.
Stratton VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with ModernaDecember 21, 2020
Albany, NY – The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.