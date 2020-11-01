News Releases for VA Albany health care.

Stratton VA Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations August 03, 2021 All Veterans, Caregivers, Spouses, CHAMPVA, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard Members eligible for vaccination appointments at the Stratton VA under the SAVE LIVES Act.

July 26, 2021 WASHINGTON — July 26 Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel —

Local Clinic Realignment Provides First Step to Enhancing Veteran Healthcare May 25, 2021 VA To Boost Capital Region Access to Primary, Specialty and Community Services

Joint Initiative to Support Veterans and their Caregivers Announced February 10, 2021 Nearly half a million American Veterans have Alzheimer’s; initiative will help support local families & professional caregivers.

Stratton VA Veterans & Staff Receive Moderna Vaccine December 22, 2020 CLC Resident Veterans and font-line, at-risk staff receive first vaccinations.