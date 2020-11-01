News releases

 Skip to Content
Stratton VA Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations

August 03, 2021

All Veterans, Caregivers, Spouses, CHAMPVA, and National Guard, Reserve & Coast Guard Members eligible for vaccination appointments at the Stratton VA under the SAVE LIVES Act.

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccines among its medical employees including VHA facilities staff

July 26, 2021

WASHINGTON — July 26 Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced he will make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for Title 38 VA health care personnel —

Local Clinic Realignment Provides First Step to Enhancing Veteran Healthcare

May 25, 2021

VA To Boost Capital Region Access to Primary, Specialty and Community Services

Joint Initiative to Support Veterans and their Caregivers Announced

February 10, 2021

Nearly half a million American Veterans have Alzheimer’s; initiative will help support local families & professional caregivers.

Stratton VA Veterans & Staff Receive Moderna Vaccine

December 22, 2020

CLC Resident Veterans and font-line, at-risk staff receive first vaccinations.

Stratton VA begins COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution with Moderna

December 21, 2020

Albany, NY – The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center will begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

