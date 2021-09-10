9/11 Virtual Remembrance Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2021

Albany , NY — 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Stratton VA honors lives lost and American heroism.

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center will hold a commemoration on September 11, 2021 at Stratton VA’s All-Faith Chapel to honor the lives lost and those forever changed by the tragic events. The online event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFqazz08gVQ. We will also host a story and pictorial collage in remembrance of that heart-rending day on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VAAlbany.

“The events of Sept. 11, 2001 showed our resolve as a country - our humanity, heroism and grace as we faced unimaginable tragedy and loss,” said Stratton VA Director Darlene DeLancey. “We honor this day as Patriot Day, coming together as Americans to honor those who perished or were injured, and pay tribute to those who stepped forward in service to their fellow Americans and country on that day and the days and years that followed. VA remembers their service and sacrifices.”

The commemoration will include an Introduction by Stratton VA Director Darlene DeLancey, a Keynote, recalling of the events of that tragic day, an opportunity for Meditation/Reflection, and a Ritual of Remembrance and Hope. VA invites the community to attend our virtual commemoration online at the link provided above.

VA national cemeteries will host a National Day of Service. This will include the opportunity for attendees to participate in headstone cleaning of those interred. Learn more at VA national cemetery.

The National Cemetery Administration also invites individuals to visit its online Veterans Legacy Memorial, which hosts individual profiles for all 3.7 million Veterans interred at VA national cemeteries. Visitors to VLM are encouraged to post tributes and photos on a Veteran’s page.

To find out about local commemorations, contact a nearby VHA medical facility using VA’s Facility Locator. Learn more about other 20th anniversary commemorations throughout the country by visiting the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Flight 93 National Memorial and National Pentagon Memorial.