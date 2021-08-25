Annual Golf Tournament raises $13,000 to help end homelessness among area Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

August 25, 2021

Albany , NY — DONATION: The Albany Homeless Veteran Program received $13,000 to assist Homeless Veterans in upstate NY.

The funds were raised in a recent community golf tournament fundraiser organized by former Stratton VA Environmental Services Chief Anthony Schwartz and Tom Japour, a current Stratton VA Transportation Services employee.

The funds will be used primarily for startup bedding and furnishing kits for apartments that homeless Veterans will be moving into through the VA HUD-VASH Program. The community golf tournament fundraiser has become an annual event hosted by Tony and Tom, with donations earmarked to support Stratton VA’s homeless program, assisting Capital Region Veterans who are, or are at-risk of becoming homeless. KUDOS to Tony, Tom, all the folks who assist in organizing the event and most of all, to all who took part in the tournament, joining in the dedication and commitment of ending homelessness.

In the attached picture, organizers of the golf tournament present a $13,000 check raised to help combat Veteran homelessness for area Veterans to the Stratton VA. (l to r) Patrick Sullivan, Tina Mead (VA), Mike Fitzpatrick (VA), Glenn Gilbert (VA), Tony Schwartz (former VA & Host) and Tom Japour (VA & Host).