Joint Initiative to Support Veterans and their Caregivers Announced

February 10, 2021

Albany , NY — Nearly half a million American Veterans have Alzheimer’s; initiative will help support local families & professional caregivers.

Albany, NY - Today, the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York announced a joint initiative with the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center to provide Veterans living with dementia and their caregivers enhanced support. This initiative, made possible thanks to the generous support of The Goldberg Foundation, will be four-fold to support and help the challenges family and professional caregivers face on a daily basis.

“We’re thrilled with the generous donation of The Goldberg Foundation, providing us with an opportunity to further enhance the services we are providing to our Veterans living with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Darlene DeLancey, executive director of Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. “This partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York will allow us to provide an increased level of support and education to staff and families caring for our Veterans with Alzheimer’s Disease.”

This initiative will provide enhanced care consultations for families through the Dementia Care Coordination Program (DCC). This evidence-based program includes extensive follow-up and provides access to an early and comprehensive course of care to improve management of the disease for the person living with dementia and his/her caregiver. Care is coordinated between the individual’s VA healthcare provider, an Alzheimer’s Association clinical team member and a family caregiver to help bridge gaps in care by implementing a successful model of ongoing care coordination. Additional access to safety services will be provided to families in need.

The initiative will also provide professional support, including education to VA medical and clinical staff. The goal will be to increase access to an early and accurate diagnosis, as well as provide professional care consultations for complex cases with a focus on behavioral challenges to better equip care teams to help those in their community. Direct care staff and providers will also receive the essentiALZ training and certification program, which was developed in accordance with the Alzheimer's Association Dementia Care Practice Recommendations, that provides education on current person-centered care practices for individuals living with dementia.

"As a Trustee for The Goldberg Foundation and the proud son of two United States WWII Veterans, including one who endured a lifelong injury suffered in the Battle Of The Bulge and another that lived the latter years of her life with dementia, I am honored to support this program and optimistic that these initiatives will assist countless Veterans diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia," said Tom Brockley on behalf of The Goldberg Foundation.

Nearly half a million American Veterans have Alzheimer’s – and as the population ages, that number is expected to grow. For Veterans, prevalence may grow even faster in future years as studies have indicated they are at a higher risk of developing dementia, due to moderate and severe traumatic brain injuries and posttraumatic stress disorder.

"Disease education and support are essential services for those diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers,” said Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Executive Director Beth Smith-Boivin. “We are proud to partner with the Veteran's Administration to expand those services for those that served our nation and we are grateful to the Goldberg Foundation for this opportunity."

In New York State alone, there are more than 410,000 people who live with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 1 million caregivers who provide unpaid care to their loved ones with dementia.

