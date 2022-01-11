New masking guidelines implemented at Stratton VA Medical Center & CBOCs.
PRESS RELEASE
January 11, 2022
Albany , NY — Stratton VA Enhances Masking Guidelines for Veterans & Staff. Based on data, new guidelines will maximize safety for those receiving and proving healthcare services
As cases of COVID-19 surge across the country, the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center has changed their masking policy in order to enhance patient care and Veteran and staff safety. The improved policy requires that everyone at the VA facility wear a medical-grade surgical or N-95 mask while on property.
The masking policy change restricts the use of cloth masks, including Gators, Neckerchiefs, vented masks, and all others that are not listed as acceptable masks, all which were found to be inadequate for protecting the wearer from COVID-19. This is especially important as newer variants emerge, which are proving to be more contagious. Recent data clearly shows that vaccination, masking, and distancing are all important and that the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated or haven’t received the full set of vaccinations, which includes boosters. While those who are vaccinated can and have contracted COVID, on average, they have experienced much milder symptoms and rebound much more quickly.
The updated masking policy is in effect at all Stratton VA properties, including the main facility in Albany and Stratton VA’s Community Clinics. If a mask is found to be lacking, an acceptable mask will be provided.
Peter Potter, Public Affairs Director
518-626-5522