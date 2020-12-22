Stratton VA Veterans & Staff Receive Moderna Vaccine

PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2020

Albany , NY — CLC Resident Veterans and font-line, at-risk staff receive first vaccinations.

Albany, NY – Veterans who are residents at the Stratton VA Community Living Center (CLC) were able to take part in the first Moderna COVID-19 Vaccinations at Stratton VA. Click on the PDF for pictures of Veterans and Staff leading the charge in the fight against COVID!

The pictures include:

Robert McDonald: In true Marine fashion Robert McDonald (USMC) was the first to receive the vaccination from VA’s Cindy Schaffer. (1st picture to the left)

Diane Sicko (Air Force) was quick to follow with Earl Casner (Coast Guard) à close behind as they joined in the #DayOfHope with Cindy Schaffer and Marlene Harrington. (2nd picture to the right)



Front-line VA health care workers also joined in volunteering to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with Dr. Jean Paul Hafner (l) getting the first dose, followed by Patrick Murtagh, RN, Emergency Department; Peggy Rogers, RN, ICU Supervisor; and Dr. Allison Lupinetti. Susan Burkhard-Jayez, ND (l & r) and Cindy Schaffer provided the vaccine. (Bottom 5 pictures)